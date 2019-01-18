EU Commission clears Carige state-backed bond issue

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Carige bank is seen in Rome, Italy, April 9 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved a scheme set up by the Italian government to guarantee a bond issue by Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) that would help the troubled bank raise badly needed funds.

“The Commission’s assessment showed that the measure is targeted, proportionate and limited in time and scope. The Commission has therefore concluded that this liquidity support is in line with EU rules,” the commission said in a statement.

The bonds that could be covered by the guarantee could be up to 3 billion euros ($3.42 billion), the commission said.

Carige will pay a fee to the Italian State for the guarantee.