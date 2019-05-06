Italian banks back BlackRock's 720 million euro rescue plan for Carige

FILE PHOTO: The Carige bank logo is seen in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian banks have backed a 720 million euro rescue plan ($806 million) that will hand control of troubled peer Carige to U.S. asset manager BlackRock, the head of a banking fund said on Monday.

Carige was placed under special administration by the European Central Bank at the start of the year after the lender’s top shareholder blocked a proposed cash call, derailing an industry-financed rescue.

Italian banks bought a 320 million euro hybrid bond issued by Carige in November to beef up its capital reserves. The investment was carried out through the voluntary-contribution arm of Italy’s FITD depositor protection fund.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after a meeting of the FITD’s steering committee, the fund’s chairman Salvatore Maccarone said banks were set to convert 313 million euros worth of the hybrid bond into equity, giving them a roughly 43 percent stake in Carige.

The plan is expected to receive final approval at a May 14 FITD general meeting and would then be presented to the European Central Bank on May 17, he said.

The exact size of Blackrock’s investment is not yet known but it will own the remainder of the bank apart from a small amount of equity reserved for current shareholders, taking operational control and naming a new chief executive, Maccarone said.

State-owned soured loan vehicle SGA will take on the bank’s bad loans under the plan.

Genoa-based Carige has been laid low by years of mismanagement and an excessive exposure to the depressed economy of the northwestern Liguria region.