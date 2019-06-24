Italian banks reject Apollo's rescue plan for Carige

FILE PHOTO: The Carige bank logo is seen in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s banking fund FITD said on Monday it had rejected a rescue plan presented by a private equity fund for ailing lender Banca Carige.

In a statement, the fund did not name the private equity but sources had told Reuters last week that U.S. private equity fund Apollo Global Management, which already owns Carige’s insurance units, had presented its offer.

The FITD did not give a reason for the rejection on Monday but only said that it “was not in a position to accept a private equity fund’s draft plan in its current state”.

FITD added it was ready to consider alternative solutions involving the bank’s current shareholders and other private or public investors.

Carige, which was placed under special administration by the European Central Bank in January, has a capital shortfall of 630 million euros ($717 million).

Carige’s temporary administrators have been trying to find a buyer for months but their efforts were thrown into disarray last month when BlackRock pulled out of a proposed rescue plan.

That plan included the conversion into equity of a 320 million euro bond held by the FITD deposit guarantee fund.

FITD said it would start a detailed analysis of Carige’s

capital needs on Tuesday.