Italy government cannot rule out having to nationalize Carige: junior minister

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Carige bank is seen in Rome, Italy, April 9 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government cannot rule out it will be forced to nationalize troubled lender Banca Carige, a junior minister said on Friday.

“We cannot rule anything out, including a precautionary recapitalization (by the state), we are back where we were in January,” Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi said.

Italy in January approved emergency measures under which the government could inject up to 1 billion euros in capital into Carige by buying its shares.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday there were no plans to nationalize Carige after U.S. fund manager BlackRock ditched a proposal to rescue it.