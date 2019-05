FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini speaks during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said on Friday that the most important thing was to safeguard Carige’s savers when asked if the troubled regional bank could be nationalised.

Salvini, speaking to reporters in Milan, said he could not elaborate further.