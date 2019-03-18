Potential bidders for Italy's Carige already in talks with ECB: source

FILE PHOTO: The Carige bank logo is seen in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Potential buyers for Italy’s debt-loaded lender Carige are already in talks with the European Central Bank, a source close to the matter said on Monday, adding they will present their offers by the April 15 deadline.

The bids will be presented early next month, the person said, before the deadline to find a buyer set by the European Central Bank, after the Genoa-based lender unveiled a 630 million euros ($714.80 million) capital shortfall.

Italy’s 10th largest bank has been placed under special administration by the European Central Bank - the first ever such move - on Jan 2.