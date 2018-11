FILE PHOTO: Chairperson of European Banking Authority (EBA) Andrea Enria attends a debate with the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank confirmed that it picked Italy’s Andrea Enria to head its bank supervision arm from next year, defeating Irish central bank Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery in the contest.

“If approved by the Parliament and confirmed by the Council of the European Union, Mr Enria will succeed Danièle Nouy as Chair of the Supervisory Board on 1 January 2019,” the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday.