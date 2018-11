FILE PHOTO - European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger attends at a news conference at the ECB in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany has too many banks and there is a strong case for domestic mergers, European Central Bank supervisor Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday.

“We have many banks in Germany and, for sure, discussions about consolidation in Germany are a positive, a very positive idea,” Lautenschlaeger told a conference. “In Germany the synergies within the country are pretty high.”