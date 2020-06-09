ECB contemplating dividend moratorium extension, Enria says

FILE PHOTO: Andrea Enria, chairperson of the European Banking Authority, speaks at Reuters Summit interview in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. Picture taken September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is contemplating whether to extend a request to banks to hold off on dividend payments and share buybacks, and hopes to provide more clarity in July, Andrea Enria, its chief bank supervisor said on Tuesday.

The ECB has asked banks to hold off on dividends and buybacks until October but the euro zone’s financial risk watchdog, chaired by ECB President Christine Lagarde, said the moratorium should last at least until the end of the year.