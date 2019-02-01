ECB's combined stress test results show improved resilience

The skyline with its financial district and the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are photographed in the early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The 87 euro zone banks covered in last year’s European banking stress test would see their common equity tier 1 capital fall to 10.1 percent in an adverse scenario, an improvement on the 8.8 percent seen in a 2016 test, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

Results of the stress test were announced in November but the new ECB figure combines data for the banks it tested with data for euro zone lenders tested by the European Banking Authority.

Smaller banks tested by the ECB then showed CET1 under adverse scenario falling to 9.9 percent against 8.8 percent seen in 2016.