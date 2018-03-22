FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Euro zone banks should expect 'intrusive' ECB supervision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks need to improve their internal governance and should expect more supervision, including over management pay, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, speaks at a Thomson Reuters newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

“We will continue being tough and intrusive,” Nouy told a conference in Frankfurt. “And we will use all the tools that we have developed in recent years.

“We will also take a close look at remuneration schemes to see whether they are conducive to the sound and prudent management of banks,” she said.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

