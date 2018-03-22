Euro zone banks should expect 'intrusive' ECB supervision

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks need to improve their internal governance and should expect more supervision, including over management pay, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Thursday.
“We will continue being tough and intrusive,” Nouy told a conference in Frankfurt. “And we will use all the tools that we have developed in recent years.
“We will also take a close look at remuneration schemes to see whether they are conducive to the sound and prudent management of banks,” she said.
