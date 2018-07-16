ECB seeks new head for bank supervisory arm

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank published a job vacancy on Monday, seeking a new head for its bank supervisory arm from January after the term of current Chair Daniele Nouy expires.
“The ECB is seeking a suitable candidate of recognized standing and experience in banking and financial matters for the position of the Chair of the Supervisory Board from 1 January 2019,” the bank said.
The ECB supervises 118 of the euro zone’s biggest lenders with around 21 trillion euros in assets.
The ECB will draw up a shortlist of candidates from the applicants and will make a final proposal to the EU Council in the autumn after consultation with Parliament and the Council.
Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy