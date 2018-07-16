FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 7:59 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

ECB seeks new head for bank supervisory arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank published a job vacancy on Monday, seeking a new head for its bank supervisory arm from January after the term of current Chair Daniele Nouy expires.

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Frankfurt skyline with its financial district are photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“The ECB is seeking a suitable candidate of recognized standing and experience in banking and financial matters for the position of the Chair of the Supervisory Board from 1 January 2019,” the bank said.

The ECB supervises 118 of the euro zone’s biggest lenders with around 21 trillion euros in assets.

The ECB will draw up a shortlist of candidates from the applicants and will make a final proposal to the EU Council in the autumn after consultation with Parliament and the Council.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

