Banco BPM says to transfer 5.1 billion euros in bad loans to securitisation vehicle

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s third-largest bank Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) is set to move bad loans worth a nominal 5.1 billion euros ($6 billion) into a securitisation vehicle and expects to transfer them at a price close to their book value.

Banco BPM said in a statement on Thursday it planned to keep the least risky tranche of notes to be issued by the vehicle after tapping a state guarantee scheme known as GACS.

The bank will look instead to sell on to investors the junior and mezzanine tranches.

Banco BPM, which has plans to sell a further 3.5 billion euros in bad debts, said it had started looking for advisers that could help it accelerate its bad loan reduction plan.