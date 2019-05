FILE PHOTO: The logo of Carige bank is seen in Rome, Italy, April 9 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has been in touch with special administrators who run Banca Carige after BlackRock pulled out of rescuing the ailing Italian lender, an ECB spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“We have been informed of developments and are in contact with the temporary administrators,” the spokeswoman said.