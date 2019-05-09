BlackRock pulls out of rescue bid for Italian bank Carige

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager BlackRock has pulled out of a proposed rescue of Italian bank Carige, raising the prospect that the government could be drawn into another costly state bailout.
BlackRock and Carige confirmed a report first carried by La Repubblica newspaper on Thursday.
BlackRock was to have bought around half of a 720 million euro ($806 million) share issue, emerging with control of the country’s 10th-biggest bank, based in Genoa.
BlackRock decided to reject the proposed acquisition for reasons that included excessive risk, one of the sources said.
Carige issued a statement on BlackRock’s withdrawal but did not give a reason for the fund’s move.
Carige has been laid low by years of mismanagement and an excessive exposure to the depressed economy of the northwestern Liguria region.
