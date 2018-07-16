FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Carige says top shareholder resigns from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) said on Monday its top shareholder and Deputy Chairman Vittorio Malacalza had resigned as director due to ongoing disagreements with the board over the management of the Italian bank and its governance.

Malacalza’s resignation, which will be effective once a new deputy chairman is appointed at an upcoming shareholder meeting, follows that of Carige’s Chairman Giuseppe Tesauro and of other two directors this month.

Genoa-based Carige has been dogged by governance issues which investment bankers say complicates its search for a merger partner.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

