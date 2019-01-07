Carige to meet banking fund in quest to salvage rescue plan

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) - The administrators in charge of Italy’s Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) will sit down on Monday with the heads of the fund that has propped up the troubled lender as the parties look to resolve an impasse standing in the way of the bank’s rescue.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Carige bank is seen in Rome, Italy, April 9 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

The European Central Bank (ECB) last week selected three commissioners to try to save the Genoa-based bank after the Malacalza family, Carige’s biggest stakeholder, blocked a share issue that was part of an industry-financed scheme to stave off a collapse.

Italy’s FITD depositors protection fund bought a 320 million euro ($366 million) hybrid bond late last year to help Carige to reach a required total capital threshold.

Carige, however, failed to gain shareholder backing for an up to 400 million euro new share issue that would have been guaranteed by the bond’s conversion into equity.

“We’re definitely going to meet them in the first part of the week, possibly even today,” Salvatore Maccarone, chairman of the FITD fund, told Reuters by telephone.

Another person familiar with the matter said the meeting would take place on Monday and the possibility of lowering the bond’s interest payments would be discussed.

COUPON RAISED

Carige’s failure to approve the capital increase triggered a stepping up of the coupon to 16 percent from 13 percent. That represents 51 million euros in annual interest, further stretching the loss-making bank’s finances.

Maccarone said a reduction in the coupon would require a complex approval process and is unlikely.

The fund’s contributors are other Italian lenders that came to Carige’s rescue at a time when the sector is under pressure from slowing economic growth and rising borrowing costs under the country’s Eurosceptic government.

Carige or supervisory authorities can decide to convert the bond into equity if the bank’s core capital falls below minimum requirements, a document on Carige website shows.

The bank’s capital ratio stood at 10.8 percent at the end of September - above an ECB minimum threshold of 9.63 percent, though the ECB will soon set a new threshold for Carige for 2019.

Raffaele Lener, one of the three commissioners running Carige, said in a newspaper interview published on Monday that the bank had to negotiate “a different solution” with the fund given the current situation with the bond.

MERGER HOPES?

Lener also told la Repubblica’s Affari&Finanza supplement that the bank would need to win approval from market watchdog Consob for a resumption in trading of Carige shares and bonds, which are currently suspended.

He said the suspension was an issue for the bank’s image and liquidity but a capital increase may not be necessary if the bank can quickly find a merger partner or manage to overhaul its business.

The ECB has told Carige to consider a merger with a stronger peer.

However, bankers say that Carige, which has sold off its best assets in recent years, is overly exposed to the depressed local economy and has little appeal for potential buyers.

Carige’s M&A adviser UBS would need at least six months to look for a partner for a merger, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Sunday.

In a move that could help with a potential sale, the Italian government has had preliminary contact with Carige over a potential purchase of the bank’s impaired loans, a source familiar with the matter has told Reuters.

“It could be a solution ... that has advantages for everyone,” Lener said in his newspaper interview.