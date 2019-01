FILE PHOTO: The logo of Carige bank is seen in Rome, Italy, in this March 1, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Troubled Italian lender Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) said on Friday it had asked the treasury to tap a state guarantee scheme to issue two bonds worth 2 billion euros in total.

The notes will have a 12- and 18-month maturity respectively and will be issued as soon as technical requirements have been completed, the bank said.

The lender could ask to use the state guarantee for a further 1 billion euro issue.