Italy's Creval says cash call will prep bank for 'unavoidable' M&A

MILAN (Reuters) - Creval’s 700 million euro ($828 million) new share issue will succeed and put the mid-sized Italian bank in tip-top shape for a merger which is “unavoidable”, its director general said.

Creval rocked Italian banking shares this month by announcing a larger-than-expected stock issue as it stepped up goals for bad loan reduction.

Italian lenders are under pressure by regulators to get rid more quickly of soured debts left behind by a recession. Lengthy recovery procedures in Italy mean sales are the fastest solution, but they burn through precious bank capital.

“We were at a fork in the road: we could have proceeded at a slow speed or take the bull by the horns as we did ... to do away with the legacy from 10 years of crisis and restore profitability to a satisfactory level,” Mauro Selvetti told Reuters late on Wednesday.

“I‘m very confident on the cash call,” he added. “We don’t want to miss a rendezvous with M&A which we consider unavoidable as markets are pushing in that direction. If and when that happens, we want to be in the best shape possible,” he added.