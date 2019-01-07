Italy decree allows Carige access to state support for liquidity

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government approved a decree on Monday aimed at propping up Banca Carige (CRGI.MI), giving it access to state-backed guarantees for new bond issues and funding from the Bank of Italy.

The troubled bank, which last year failed to secure shareholder backing for a capital increase, can also request access to a state-backed precautionary recapitalisation scheme if needed, the government said in a statement.

According to a financial source close to the matter, Carige would only request help with the precautionary recapitalisation if new and unforeseen problems arose.