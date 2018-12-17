Intesa has no asset management partnership in immediate sight: CEO

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) has no potential partnership in immediate sight for its asset management business, the head of Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Monday.

“As for 2019, we’ll see,” Carlo Messina told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Presenting its new business plan in February, Intesa had said it wanted to find an asset management partner as soon as possible.

The bank has held talks with industry leader BlackRock (BLK.N) but political and market turmoil in Italy have slowed down a potential deal, sources have told Reuters.