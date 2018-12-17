Deals
December 17, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Intesa has no asset management partnership in immediate sight: CEO

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) has no potential partnership in immediate sight for its asset management business, the head of Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Monday.

“As for 2019, we’ll see,” Carlo Messina told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Presenting its new business plan in February, Intesa had said it wanted to find an asset management partner as soon as possible.

The bank has held talks with industry leader BlackRock (BLK.N) but political and market turmoil in Italy have slowed down a potential deal, sources have told Reuters.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.