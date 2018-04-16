FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 16, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Bank of Italy head says mergers essential for lenders' profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Italy (Reuters) - Mergers and cost cuts are “essential” to boost Italian banks’ profits and allow them to comply with capital requirements imposed by regulators, Bank of Italy’s Governor Ignazio Visco said on Monday.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco looks on during a meeting in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Italy’s fragmented banking industry is seen heading towards a new round of consolidation next year as banks struggle to shoulder soaring compliance and technology costs, and as they face rising competition from non-banking rivals.

“More adequate corporate structures, higher levels of efficiency and productivity, the search for tie-ups and mergers... are essential to generate adequate profits and reach required capital thresholds,” Visco said in a speech.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.