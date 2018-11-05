Italian bank shares fall after stress-test results

A woman walks in front of the Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) bank in downtown Milan, Italy, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italian banks Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) both fell around 1.5 percent in early trade on Monday after the results of last week’s Europe-wide stress tests of the sector.

Banco BPM, Italy’s third-largest bank, fared poorly in the health-check. Intesa performed strongly, and it was unclear why investors sold off the stock, which was ranked Italy’s strongest bank under the stress test.

UniCredit (CRDI.MI), another good performer in the exercise, also saw its shares drop, down 0.8 percent. UBI Banca (UBI.MI), the only other Italian bank stress-tested by the European Banking Authority, lost 1.4 percent.