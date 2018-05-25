FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France, Germany work on roadmap on future of euro zone: Le Maire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France and Germany are working to define a common roadmap on the future of the euro zone and its banking reforms to be presented at the meeting of European Union leaders in June, the French Finance Minister said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: French Minister for the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire arrives for the Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (ECOFIN) in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

“You can rely on the full determination of two countries to find the compromise on an overall roadmap about the future of the eurozone,” Bruno Le Maire said in a joint news conference with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz in Brussels.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

