Italy to consider backing legal action against former Monte dei Paschi executives

FILE PHOTO: People are seen inside a Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s government, which owns 68 percent of Banca Monte dei Paschi, will assess whether to back a possible shareholder request to seek damages from the Tuscan bank’s former top executives, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

“We’ll discuss and see what to do next week at the shareholder meeting,” he told journalists on the sidelines of an event. “As far as I’m concerned, those who have hurt the bank should pay.”

Monte dei Paschi holds its annual general meeting on Thursday and activist investor Bluebell Partners has said it will ask shareholders to vote in favor of a damage request against former Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola and Chairman Alessandro Profumo.

Viola and Profumo were in charge at the time when Monte dei Paschi failed to raise capital on the market and turned to the state for help.

Bluebell Partners representative Giuseppe Bivona has asked the economy ministry in a letter seen by Reuters to back his request at next week’s AGM.

Bluebell said in the letter it would also assess whether to seek damages from current CEO Marco Morelli and Chairwoman Stefania Bariatti, depending on answers they give to questions on the bank’s 2018’s financial statements Bluebell plans to raise at the meeting.