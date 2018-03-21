FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 21, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Italian banks call for harmonization of rules on new NPLs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian banking association ABI on Wednesday urged European authorities to harmonize new rules on loans turning sour after the European Central Bank and the EU Commission presented two separate set of rules last week.

Milan's business district skyline is seen from Duomo's Cathedral downtown Milan, Italy , January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The ECB came under fire in Italy when it unveiled a draft proposal on scheduled writedowns of soured loans in late 2017.

ABI acknowledged there had been improvements in a revised version of the document the ECB unveiled last week.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.