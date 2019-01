The skyline with its financial district and the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are photographed in the early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - All the banks under the European Central Bank’s oversight will receive a target date by when they will have to fully cover their stock of impaired loans, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The target date will be over the medium term and differ from lender to lender, the source said.