FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU banks concerned about ECB plan to tackle bad loans: letter
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
Business
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
Deals
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2017 / 10:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU banks concerned about ECB plan to tackle bad loans: letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - European banks are concerned about an increase in regulatory uncertainty from a central bank proposal to tackle soured bank debt, the European Banking Federation said in a letter to EU officials distributed by Italy’s banking association on Tuesday.

The skyline, with its characteristic banking towers and the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB, R), are reflected in river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, ctober 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

In the letter, dated Nov. 6, EBF Chief Executive Wim Mijs said the proposal had an “ill-defined scope”, because it was not clear if it could be applied to existing exposures.

“Moreover, the stricter requirements put European banks with exposure in (the) non-euro zone area at a competitive disadvantage vis-a-vis local banks,” Mijs said.

The plan would also implement the changes in a very short time period, and without a prior impact assessment, Mijs added.

The letter was addressed to European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, European Parliament Economy Committee chair Roberto Gualtieri, ECB supervisory chief Daniele Nouy and Estonian Finance Minister Toomas Toniste.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Writing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.