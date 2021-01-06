Key gauge of euro zone market inflation expectations jumps to highest since Jan 2020

FILE PHOTO: Euro currency bills are pictured at the Croatian National Bank in Zagreb, Croatia, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

LONDON (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro area rose on Wednesday to its highest level in almost a year, boosted by rising U.S. inflation expectations.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, rose to just above 1.29%, its highest level since January 2020 -- before the spread of the coronavirus wrecked havoc on the economy and depressed inflation.

But a growing perception that a win for Democrats in a Senate runoff race in Georgia may signal more fiscal spending under President-elect Joe Biden in the months ahead has boosted U.S. inflation expectations, spilling over into Europe.

The five-year, five-year rate - closely tracked by the European Central Bank - is a positive sign for the central bank, which has struggled to boost inflation towards its near 2% target.