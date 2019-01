FILE PHOTO - A woman shops at a fruits and vegetables shop at a food market in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A key gauge of the market’s long-term expectations for inflation in the euro zone dropped on Tuesday to its lowest level since late 2016, in a further sign that weak economic data globally is weighing on the inflation outlook.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, a key market gauge tracked closely by the European Central Bank, fell to as low as 1.5059 percent. The ECB targets inflation at close to 2 percent.