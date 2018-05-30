Degree of calm returns to Italy's rattled bond market

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell from multi-year highs on Wednesday, as a renewed attempt to form a government in Rome and a smooth bond auction brought a degree of calm to a market battered in recent days by political crisis.

The two anti-establishment parties, the 5-Star Movement and League, which had abandoned plans to jointly take power at the weekend after the president blocked their proposed cabinet lineup are now trying to find a compromise, a source said on Wednesday.

Italy’s short-dated borrowing costs fell back below 2 percent IT2YT=RR, after surging more than 150 basis points on Tuesday as investors fretted about the prospect of fresh elections in Italy that could strengthen the hand of anti-establishment parties.

A sale of five and 10-year government bonds also eased concerns about Italy’s ability to finance itself.

Italy sold 5.57 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in bonds, narrowly missing the top of its targeted issuance range of 3.75-6.0 billion euros.

“Demand at today’s auction was very encouraging, and clearly indicates that investors still have faith in the Italian economy, if not the government,” said Seema Shah, global investment strategist at Principal Global Investors.

Italy’s two-year government bond IT2YT=RR was last down 44 bps at 1.98 percent, having touched a 5-year high in early European trade.

Italian 10-year government bond yields IT10YT=RR fell 10 bps to 3.02 percent, off four-year highs of 3.38 percent.

The Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened 13 bps to 266 bps compared to Tuesday’s close of 283 bps DE10YT=RR.

“There’s a bit of dip buying so I guess it’s Italian investors buying, but we have to watch out for what other investors do as the day progresses, especially U.S. investors,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

A political crisis has increased speculation around Italy’s continued membership of the single currency and pushed its borrowing costs up sharply.

Some analysts said that they were skeptical of the possibility of Italy leaving the euro, a fear that contributed to the Italian 2-year yield recording its biggest one-day rise since 1992 on Tuesday.

“It’s questionable how credible Italy’s threat of leaving the EU actually is, if push comes to shove,” said Barclays investment strategist Hao Ran Wee, citing blocks in the country’s constitution as the main hurdle.

“No investor would lend to the Italian government if they deem it as being unable to pay back its debt,” he said.

Yields on high-grade euro zone bonds, which have benefited from the turmoil in Italy, were 4-6 basis points higher and bounced off some of the lowest levels in months.

Germany’s 10-year bond yields rose 8 bps to 0.36 percent, having hit a one-year low of 0.19 percent on Tuesday. DE10YT=RR

They also faced some upward pressure from inflation numbers.

Inflation in some German regions jumped above the ECB’s target rate in May, pointing to robust consumer demand and feeding into a debate about when the European Central Bank should curb its monetary stimulus.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which had been the subject of a hefty safe haven bid, were up 10 bps to 2.87 percent. US10YT=RR