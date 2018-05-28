Italian markets rally as eurosceptic coalition attempt to form government crumbles

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian bonds, stocks and the euro rallied on Monday after Italy’s president rejected a eurosceptic pick for the key role of economy minister prompting anti-establishment parties 5-Star Movement and League to abandon plans to form a government.

Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella is expected to ask a former International Monetary Fund official on Monday to head a stopgap government amidst political and constitutional turmoil, with early elections looking inevitable.

But the stance to block a eurosceptic economy minister boosted sentiment towards the currency.

The euro EUR=EBS rallied 0.6 percent to $1.1728, pulling itself above 6-1/2 month lows. It strengthened 0.8 percent against the Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS , bouncing sharply from near 3-month lows.

Italian 10-year government bond yields dropped 10 basis points to 2.35 percent in early trade IT10YT=RR while two-year yields dropped as much as 14 bps IT2YT=RR and was set for its biggest daily drop in three years.

The closely-watched Italian/German 10-year bond yield spread tightens nearly 15 bps from Friday’s close DE10IT10=RR.

European stock futures rose on Monday, indicating a stronger open across euro zone benchmarks as an anti-establishment government failed to materialize in Italy and the U.S. showed signs of progressing towards a summit with North Korea.