Pooled 'safe' euro zone bond will take time: ECB's Lane

DUBLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone authorities are scrutinising proposals for a synthetic common bond aimed at strengthening banks’ immunity to financial shocks but the process will take time given the asset’s complexity, ECB governing council member Philip Lane said.

In May, the European Commission proposed setting up a new class of Sovereign Bond-Backed Securities (SBBS) to help break the link between banks and governments that was a driving factor in the euro zone debt crisis.

The SBBS would combine bonds from the 19 countries that use the euro into a single asset, allowing lenders to diversify their holdings away from their own government’s debt and in theory increasing the financial stability of the euro zone.

Investors say the Italian market selloff that accelerated in May this year underscored the need for such securities.

Lane, who is Irish central bank chief and is tipped by some to replace Peter Praet as ECB chief economist next year, is chair of the task force that put forward ideas for a joint “safe asset” backed by euro zone sovereign bonds.

He did not specify a time frame for the plan, which he said was subject to regular euro zone legislative procedures.

“Given the depth and complexity of the issues ...it is understandable that the material is still being assessed and reviewed,” he said in response to emailed questions from Reuters.

“It will take time for the legislative discussions to evolve: it is important that decision-makers develop a good understanding of the properties of the proposed SBBS asset class.”

The SBBS may struggle to gain traction in some countries, notably Germany, where the idea of joint borrowing by euro zone states does not play well with frugal voters who have opposed similar ideas in the past.

Asked whether volatility in Italy’s bond market had influenced debate on a pooled euro zone bond, Lane said the proposal was not about individual markets or countries.

The hefty selloff, stemming from political bickering and tensions with the EU over budget policies, has weakened local banks that own a tenth of Italy’s government debt.

“The proposals from the task force are aimed at ensuring a more resilient financial system,” said Lane.

“This would be facilitated by the SBBS proposal that would enable banks to hold sovereign portfolios that are neither too concentrated nor too risky.”