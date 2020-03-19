Southern European bond yields tumble after ECB unleashes emergency stimulus

LONDON (Reuters) - Southern European borrowing costs fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank stepped in with emergency stimulus measures to calm markets in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

FILE PHOTO: 20 Euro banknotes are seen in a picture illustration, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration

The ECB began new bond purchases worth 750 billion euros at an emergency meeting late on Wednesday, in a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout from shredding the euro zone’s economy.

The new purchases bring this year’s planned purchases to 1.1 trillion euros. The new purchases alone are worth 6% of the euro area’s GDP.

Italy, whose borrowing costs spiked in recent days, saw its two-year yield slump as much as 100 basis points to 0.41% IT2YT=RR, set for its biggest one-day fall since 1996.

Ten-year Italian bonds yields slid as much as 90 bps to 1.40% IT10YT=RR. Fifty-year yields hit a record low at 2% IT50YT=RR. Yields edged higher in later trade, with the 10-year yield last down 59 bps at 1.72%.

The risk premium on Italian bonds - the gap over safer German 10-year Bund yields - tightened almost 100 bps from Wednesday’s close to around 169 bps. It was last set for its biggest daily decline since June 2018.

“It’s a larger bazooka than they may have needed if last Thursday hadn’t panned out so bad,” said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho.

Southern European bonds had been under growing pressure since ECB President Christine Lagarde said after last week’s policy decision that it’s not the bank’s job to “close” spreads. A series of clarifications followed but did not calm the markets.

On Wednesday, Italian yields surged, with 10-year yields rising above 3%. Worries emerged over whether Italy’s debt can be sustained, since the government, already heavily indebted, will need to spend large sums to deal with coronavirus.

The purchases will also include for the first time debt from Greece, which has been shut out because of its junk ratings. Now, around 12 billion euros in Greek government debt will be eligible for the purchases, according to Greece’s finance minister.

Greek 10-year yields, which had shot up nearly 300 bps over the last two weeks, tumbled by nearly 190 bps to 2.06%, set for their best day since July 2015. GR10YT=RR

The risk premium over German government bonds fell 176 bps to 220 bps, down from over one-year highs near 400 bps on Wednesday.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields slid around 45 bps each. The premium they pay above German bonds also fell the most since 2018 and Spain’s fell back below 100 bps. DE10ES10=RR DE10PT10=RR

Germany’s 10-year yield fell to -0.38% in early trading, but much of that increase was reversed. The yield was last down 3 bps points to -0.26 DE10YT=RR

“The package is all about monetary policy mechanism now starting to repair. That’s naturally Bunds negative and periphery positive,” Mizuho’s Chatwell said.

Analysts say that big swings in bond prices in recent sessions has made the market even more difficult to trade, given limited liquidity.

Meanwhile, German manufacturers recorded the biggest drop in business expectations in the 70-year history of industrial surveys.