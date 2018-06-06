Italian borrowing costs rise further on fiscal concerns, hawkish ECB

LONDON (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in Italy rose further on Wednesday, hit by signs the new government wasn’t planning to tone down its big-spending plans in Europe’s third-biggest economy, while hawkish comments from the European Central Bank also added upward pressure.

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Benchmark yields in 10-year maturities IT10YT=RR on the government bond market in Italy rose 15 basis points to 2.91 percent while yields on two-year maturities surged 39 basis points at 1.38 percent IT2YT=RR.

The jump in eurozone bond yields pushed up Spanish and Portuguese bond yields by 6 to 12 basis points across the board.