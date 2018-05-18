FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy 10-year bond yields at highest since October on coalition economic plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year bond yield rose on Friday to its highest since October last year at 2.194 percent IT10YT=RR as unease over the plans of a coalition government taking shape in Rome kept upward pressure on borrowing costs.

FILE PHOTO: Presentation of a new 2 Euro commemorative coin of former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in Berlin, Germany, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang

The common government policy agenda of Italy’s two anti-establishment parties includes the issuance of short-term government bonds to pay companies owed money by the state, the economics chief of far-right League, Claudio Borghi, said early on Friday.

Ten-year bond yields rose 8 basis points on the day and are set for their biggest weekly jump in over a year, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

