Italy 10-year bond yields at highest since October on coalition economic plans

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year bond yield rose on Friday to its highest since October last year at 2.194 percent IT10YT=RR as unease over the plans of a coalition government taking shape in Rome kept upward pressure on borrowing costs.

The common government policy agenda of Italy’s two anti-establishment parties includes the issuance of short-term government bonds to pay companies owed money by the state, the economics chief of far-right League, Claudio Borghi, said early on Friday.

Ten-year bond yields rose 8 basis points on the day and are set for their biggest weekly jump in over a year, Thomson Reuters data shows.