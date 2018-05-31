Italy's bond market bounces back, gets thumbs-up from big Japanese investor

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy’s borrowing costs fell sharply for a second day on Thursday as news that one of Japan’s largest institutional investors is looking to buy short-dated Italian debt helped stabilize a market battered by a political crisis in Rome.

Japan Post Insurance Co’s (7181.T) chief investment officer told Reuters the firm, also known as Kampo, is looking to buy short-term Italian government bonds after the recent sell-off made them inexpensive.

With over $700 billion of assets, Kampo is one of the biggest Japanese investors.

On Tuesday, Italy’s 2-year bond yields posted their biggest one-day jump in 26 years on fears that fresh elections in the euro zone’s third biggest economy could strengthen the hand of anti-establishment parties.

But over the past two days stability has returned to the Italian bond markets - helped in part by renewed efforts to form a government and avoid new elections.

In addition, two polls showing that most Italians want to stay in the euro allayed some fears of anti-euro sentiment taking hold in Italy.

“For a macro investor, one who is not constrained by mark to market issues, buying short-dated debt here or looking at markets from a fundamental perspective and not paying too much attention to headline risk or short-term price action is sensible,” said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho in London.

Italy’s 2-year bond yield was down 81 basis points at 1.18 percent IT2YT=RR on Friday, comfortably below 5-year highs touched this week at around 2.7 percent.

Japanese investors are big buyers of euro zone government bonds and so their activity is closely watched. They bought a record $2.57 billion worth of Spanish bonds in March, according to latest Japanese government data.

To view a graphic on Roller-coaster ride for Italian bonds, click: reut.rs/2Lc7gVI

FILE PHOTO: Presentation of a new 2 Euro commemorative coin of former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in Berlin, Germany, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang

FIRMER GROUND

Italy’s 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR was down 36 bps at 2.69 percent, while the Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened to 241 bps, 22 bps tighter than Wednesday’s close. IT10YT=RR DE10YT=RR

Still, that spread has increased more than 100 basis points this month - the biggest monthly spread widening since 2011.

Italian five-year credit default swaps fell 19 basis points from Wednesday’s close to 233 bps, according to data from IHS Markit.

“The two-year (yield) move was obviously greatly exaggerated and all were pricing an inversion of the yield curve and thinking this will end very badly,” said Carl Hammer, head of global macro and FX research at SEB in Stockholm.

“We don’t anticipate a crisis in Italy but there will be more worries so it will be a factor for investors to consider until they get some clarification.”

As southern European bond markets recovered ground, safer, top-rated bond yields rose, with inflation data adding to the upward pressure.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose 2 bps to 0.37 percent DE10YT=RR. That’s well above a 13-month low hit on Tuesday at 0.19 percent.

Inflation in the euro rose to 1.9 percent from 1.2 percent in April, well above expectations for a 1.6 percent increase, as surging oil prices quickly fed through to consumers.

The European Central Bank targets inflation at close to 2 percent.

To view a graphic on Euro zone bond markets in May, click: reut.rs/2Jk3BYg