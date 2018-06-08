Italy's bonds under renewed pressure, German bond yields fall

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian bonds came under renewed selling pressure in early Friday trade, with yields on two-year government bonds rising to their highest in 1-1/2 weeks.

FILE PHOTO: Presentation of a new 2 Euro commemorative coin of former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in Berlin, Germany, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Two-year Italian bond yields rose around 20 basis points (bps) to 1.775 percent IT2YT=RR, while a rise in 10-year yields IT10YT=RR pushed the gap over benchmark German Bund yields to around 265 bps - the widest in around 1-1/2 weeks.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield fell 5 bps to 0.43 percent DE101YT=RR as risk aversion in world markets boosted demand for safe-haven debt.