FILE PHOTO: Eurogroup President Mario Centeno speaks at London Business School on the role of the Euro in London, Britain, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Helen Reid/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers have yet to agree on the ways of financing a future euro zone budget, their chairman Mario Centeno said on Thursday, but expressed confidence a deal would emerge at their next meeting in June.

“A few issues are still open, but I am confident we will find common ground in June,” Centeno told a news conference.