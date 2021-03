FILE PHOTO: People, wearing protective face masks, queue outside a shop in a street in Nice as France' 16 hardest-hit departments will go into a third lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence jumped more than expected in March, the European Commission’s flash estimate showed on Wednesday, despite worries over a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

The Commission’s monthly estimate showed confidence among consumers rise 4 points to -10.8 in March, beating expectations in a Reuters poll of economists of an improvement to -14.5.