FILE PHOTO: Women wearing protective face masks are pictured inside a shop, as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase one, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Valencia, Spain May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence jumped more than expected in June, a flash estimate from the European Commission showed on Monday, as governments gradually eased lockdown restrictions imposed in March against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission’s flash consumer confidence indicator for the 19 countries sharing the euro improved by 4.1 points to -14.7 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement to -15.0 in June.

Related Coverage Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -14.7 in June