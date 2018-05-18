Euro zone current account surplus narrows in March

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone’s current account surplus with the rest of the world narrowed a touch in April, despite a small rise in the trade surplus, adjusted data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.

The bloc of 19 countries using the euro recorded a working day and seasonally adjusted surplus of 32.0 billion euros in March, down from 36.8 billion euros a month before.

Still, the surplus over the past 12 months increased to 3.6 percent of the bloc’s gross domestic product from 3.5 percent a year earlier.

Based on unadjusted data, the current account surplus widened to 40.6 billion euros in March from 24.2 billion euros in February.

