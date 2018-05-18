FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 8:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone current account surplus narrows in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone’s current account surplus with the rest of the world narrowed a touch in April, despite a small rise in the trade surplus, adjusted data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: PetroChina's logo is seen at its petrol station in Beijing, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The bloc of 19 countries using the euro recorded a working day and seasonally adjusted surplus of 32.0 billion euros in March, down from 36.8 billion euros a month before.

Still, the surplus over the past 12 months increased to 3.6 percent of the bloc’s gross domestic product from 3.5 percent a year earlier.

Based on unadjusted data, the current account surplus widened to 40.6 billion euros in March from 24.2 billion euros in February.

For more on this data, please click on: here

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

