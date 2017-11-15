FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scope for 'prudent but obvious' recalibration of ECB policy: Hansson
November 15, 2017 / 8:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Scope for 'prudent but obvious' recalibration of ECB policy: Hansson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The better outlook for the euro zone economy justifies a shift in ECB policies, policymaker Ardo Hansson said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Estonian bank governor Ardo Hansson listens during a news conference following the Governing Council meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

“With greater confidence in the outlook for the real economy there is some scope for a prudent but obvious recalibration of policies,” Hansson said at a banking conference hosted by UBS.

Hansson, who is Estonia’s ECB member and seen as one of its more hawkish ratesetters, added: “The world looks better to us,” noting the euro zone economy was enjoying “strong” growth and inflation was rising modestly.

Earlier this month the ECB laid out plans to cut its stimulus program from the start of next year to 30 billion euros a month from 60 billion. That arrangement will run until September.

Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Marc Jones

