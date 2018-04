LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should start normalizing its monetary policy, one of it most experienced members, Ewald Nowotny, said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and OeNB governor Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“Now I think it is time for a gradual normalization of monetary policy. This normalization requires a delicate balancing of measures as well as careful sequencing in time,” Nowotny, who heads Austria’s national central bank, said during a speech at a SUERF economics conference.