ECB not short of ammunition, euro zone not like Japan: Villeroy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The euro zone is not in the situation of Japan, which has been long struggling to boost inflation, and the European Central Bank is not short of ammunition to accelerate price growth, French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

“We are not short of ammunition,” he told a seminar on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.

He said the euro zone was not in the situation of Japan, because it had smaller debt, higher nominal growth and higher inflation expectations.