LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The normalization of ultra accommodative monetary policy of the European Central Bank has already started, but the bank is right to proceed very carefully, thee chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

“The process of tapering has already started. The ECB is wise to do it very gradually,” Dijsselbloem told a conference.