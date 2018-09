BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell in September by more than expected, figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale in September decreased in the euro area by one point to −2.9 and for the whole of the EU also fell by one point to −2.8.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline to -2.0 for the euro zone.

