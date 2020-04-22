Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -22.7 in April

(Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 11.1 points in April from the March number, figures released on Wednesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -22.7 this month from -11.6 in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -19.6.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 11.6 points to -22.0.

The European Commission said that due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis no data could be collected in Italy.