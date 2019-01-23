Business News
Euro zone consumer confidence improves to -7.9 in January

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose in January from a sharply revised December number, figures released on Wednesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale rose to -7.9 this month from -8.3 in December. Eurostat said the revision of the December and earlier numbers follows a revision of methodology, explained here:

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell to -7.8 from -7.6.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

