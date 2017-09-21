Euro zone consumer confidence rises by more than expected in September

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by more than expected in September, the European Commission said in its flash estimate on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration of Euro banknotes taken in central Bosnian town of Zenica, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic /File Photo

The European Commission said confidence among consumers in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency rose to -1.2 from -1.5 in August. Analysts had expected the indicator to remain unchanged from its August reading.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment increased by 0.8 points to -1.5 in September.

The Commission’s flash estimate gave no details on why consumers were more optimistic.

